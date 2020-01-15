Modi ministers set to visit J-K next week, first after abrogation of Article 370

Modi ministers set to visit J-K in January end, first after abrogation of Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir next week. This is the first such visit ever since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The delegation of ministers would visit Jammu and Kashmir to aware people of the positive impact of the abrogation of Article 370. They will share the development initiatives taken by the government with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The visit would take place between January 18 and January 24.

Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit Baramulla on January 24. Smriti Irani will go to Kabra and Panthal while VK Singh will visit Udhampur on January 20. On January 22, Kishan Reddy would go to Ganderbal and Minigam on January 23. Kiren Rijiju has been directed to go to Suchetgarh in Jammu while Sripad Naik will go Srinagar. RK Singh has been asked to visit Doda. Other ministers who will undertake the visit to Jammu and Kashmir include Giriraj Singh, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Prahlad Joshi.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that 2G mobile connectivity will be restored in five districts of the Jammu region from Wednesday, while broadband facilities will be provided to "all the institutions dealing with essential services" as well as hospitals, banks and hotels among others. However, users will not be be able to access any social media sites and messaging services, said the order issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra.

