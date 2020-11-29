Sunday, November 29, 2020
     
 
PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann ki Baat' today

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2020 8:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann ki Baat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. Earlier on November 17, PM Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme.

"Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable," the PM tweeted.

He further added, "This month's #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800."

