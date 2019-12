Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi man has set himself on fire at Delhi's India Gate. He is being treated in RML with 80 per cent burns.

A 25-year-old man from Odisha has set himself on fire at Delhi’s India Gate on Wednesday evening. The man has 80 per cent burn and is being treated at New Delhi's RML Hospital.

News agency ANI reports the man was taken to hospital by the Delhi Police.

(Developing story...)