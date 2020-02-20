Image Source : ANI GST Bhavan staffer who saved tricolour from fire felicitated by Maharashtra CM

Kunal Jadhav, an employee of the GST Bhavan here, showed immense courage and patriotism when he climbed nine floors of the fire-hit building on Monday to save the national tricolour from being burnt. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray felicitated Jadhav for his brave act. Jadhav was on the ground floor of the GST Bhavan in South Mumbai when rescue operations were on in the multi-storey building hit by a massive fire on Monday afternoon.

When he realised the national flag was still flying on the building, he ran without caring for his life and hurriedly climbed nine floors to save the tricolour from catching fire.

PWD Minister Ashok Chavan had put out a tweet praising Jadhav after he read about his brave act.

Jadhav was called to Sahaydri guest house in south Mumbai and felicitated at the hands of Thackeray after the cabinet meeting.

The fire had started on the ninth floor of the ten-story government-owned building. Thereafter, all employees were safely evacuated from the building and there were no casualties in the incident.

