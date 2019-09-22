Image Source : PTI Licence of 18 private drug de-addiction centres suspended in Punjab

The licence of 18 private de-addiction centres across Punjab have been suspended for using sub-standard drugs for rehab, an official said on Sunday.

The state drug administration wing spokesman said the samples collected from the centres — including in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Moga, Fazilka, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Tarn Taran and Pathankot — were found sub-standard.

It's the responsibility of the centres to ensure the quality of drugs given to inmates, he said.

Also, show-cause notices have been served to the centres, asking why the drugs dispensed by them were not of the quality laid down, the spokesman said in a release.

The centres have been asked to submit their representation within 15 days and failure to do so would result in cancellation of their licence, he said.

