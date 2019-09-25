kerala akshaya lottery results today: Kerala Akshaya AK-413 state lottery: The full results will be available on the official website at 4 PM.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-413 Results: Direct link to check

The Kerala state lottery department is set to announce the Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-413 Results today at the official website -- www.keralalotteries.com . The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second is of Rs 5 lakh and third is of worth Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Those who bought Kerala State lottery AK-413 and are waiting for the results can check the official website. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link provided below, which will be activated as soon as the results will be announced, to check the winner list

Direct link to Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-413 Results -- List of Winners (To Be Activated)

On winning the lottery, the winners will have to submit their lottery tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs. If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

The state lottery is one of the biggest sources of overnight cash flow in Kerala, helping many to fulfil their dreams. People those who aspire to set up their own business, for them, they try their luck through buying state lottery.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.