Karnataka announces experts' panel to tackle possible COVID 3rd wave

K'taka announces experts' panel to tackle possible COVID 3rd wave.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday formally announced a 13-member committee of medical experts, headed by noted cardiac surgeon Devi Prasad Shetty, to prepare a roadmap to tackle the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had already announced Shetty's name on May 14, after the Karnataka High Court had asked the government to submit its plans to tackle the pandemic.

As per the high court's directions, Yediyurappa has now announced Shetty's name as the head of the experts' committee.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the chairman of the state Covid task force, shared the list of medical experts who will be a part of the panel led by Shetty.

"In order to be better equipped for a possible third wave of the pandemic, we have formed a high-level committee of medical experts. The state government will proactively work with this committee to control, contain and manage the possible third wave, while we continue to actively mitigate the second wave," Narayan tweeted.

The list of committee members:

1. Devi Prasad Shetty, cardiothoracic surgeon, Narayana Hrudayala

2. Sathish Girimaji, director, NIMHANS, Bengaluru3. Basavaraj J.V., medical superintendent and professor of paediatrics, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health, Bengaluru4. Ashish Sathapati, regional team leader, WHO, Bengaluru5. Ajaykumar, oncologist, HCG, Bengaluru6. Aravind Shenai, paediatrician, Cloudnine, Bengaluru7. Raghunath U, paediatrician, Sagar Hospital, Bengaluru8. Jagadish Chinnappa, paediatric-cluster head, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru9. Srikanth J.T., paediatric-pulmonologist, Aster Hospital, Bengaluru10. Yogananda Reddy, paediatrician, ex-president, IMA11. Vinod H. Ratageri, professor of paediatrics, KIMS, Hubballi12. Prem K. Mony, professor of epidemiology & community health, St. John's Hospital, Bengaluru13. P.G. Girish, director, Medical Education

