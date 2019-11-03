Jammu: Security reviewed ahead of first 'Darbar Move' as Union Territory

Image Source : PTI Jammu: Security reviewed ahead of first 'Darbar Move' as UT(Representational Image)

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Sunday reviewed the security situation on the eve of the first 'Darbar Move' under which offices including the Civil Secretariat-- the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government-- will be reopened here. Singh chaired a meeting of Jammu based officers of police, security and traffic, and reviewed the deployment made by different wings in and around the Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhawan and vital routes, a police spokesperson said.

Under the bi-annual 'Darbar Move', the government of Jammu and Kashmir functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu. This is the first 'Darbar Move' after the state's bifurcation into UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which came into existence on October 31. The Civil Secretariat and other government offices closed in Srinagar on October 25-26 and will reopen here along with the Raj Bhavan on November 4.

The officers present in the meeting briefed the IGP about the arrangements they have made for enhancing the security and law and order arrangements during the functioning of 'Darbar' in Jammu, the spokesperson said. While briefing the officers, Singh directed them to put in their best for ensuring adequate security and law and order arrangements during the functioning of the administration in Jammu.

He also issued detailed instructions to SSP Traffic city Jammu to improve the regulation of traffic system and prevent frequent jams in the city during peak hours especially during the movement of VVIPs, the spokesman said. The IGP also directed jurisdictional Superintendents of Police of Jammu district to provide necessary assistance to traffic police where traffic jams are frequent for regulation of traffic as and when the need arises so that no inconvenience is caused to the common man, the spokesperson said further.

