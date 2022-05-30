J&K: Terrorist killed in overnight encounter in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Terrorist killed in overnight encounter in Pulwama

One terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter started at Gundipora in Pulwama on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area.

One terrorist was shot dead on Monday morning. Kashmir zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Sunday night said Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, including the killer of constable Reyaz Ahmad, were trapped in the encounter with security forces. The constable was killed in Pulwama on May 13.

