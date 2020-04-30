Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
Aerosol boxes and face shields will be used by health workers during intubation process of a Covid 19 patient.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2020 20:06 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

With coronavirus pandemic throwing a big challenge before the country, there is a growing need of medical equipment. With this in mind, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Berhampur has developed two low-cost products. The institute has developed Aerosol Box and Face Shield. These two indigenously developed low-cost products are sure to help doctors and other health workers as they treat Covid-19 patients across the country.

These low cost 'aerosol boxes' and 'face shields' can be used by doctors during the intubation process of a coronavirus patient.

India Tv - ITI Berhampur develops low cost aerosol box and face shields to fight COVID-19

The box is made up of acrylic plastic and has been cut with the help of lasers to ensure no aerosol particles are transferred from the patient to the health worker. This way a doctor will be able to carry out the intubation process effectively and without any danger to him/her of coronavirus infection.

Hospitals have already started procuring the face shields and aerosol boxes from ITI. MKCG hospital in Berhampur has placed an order of 200 face shields and 2 aerosol boxes.

