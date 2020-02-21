Exercise on this machine at this railway station to get a free ticket! We're not even kidding

Friday, February 21, 2020
     
All of us don't mind a discounted railway ticket, but free? This gets everyone's attention! Read on to see how you can save money.

New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2020 16:43 IST
While travelling on a train in itself can be an exercise for many of us Indian Railways have come up with a great new initiative. All of us don't mind a discounted railway ticket, but free? This gets everyone's attention!  Would you believe that if you exercise on a particular railway station, you get a free ticket? Read on.

Squats is a type of exercise that everyone can do to build muscle strength. And on Anand Vihar station in New Delhi, you can do so to get a free ticket.

All you have to do it do the exercise in front of the ticket vending machine. A special raised platform has been made in front of the machine to enable people to perform the exercise. And when you exercise in front of this machine, it gives you a free platform ticket. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal even tweeted about this quirky initiative taken up by the railways.

"Get fit and save money! To make public aware on fitness Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station has taken up a unique experiment. You can grab a free platform ticket if you exercise in front of this machine," read Goyal's tweet made in Hindi

Goyal's tweet had garnered more than 26 thousand likes and 6600 retweets at the time of publishing this story. People have welcomed the initiative 

