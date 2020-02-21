Image Source : TWITTER/@PIYUSHGOYAL Exercise on this machine at this railway station to get a free ticket! We're not even kidding

While travelling on a train in itself can be an exercise for many of us Indian Railways have come up with a great new initiative. All of us don't mind a discounted railway ticket, but free? This gets everyone's attention! Would you believe that if you exercise on a particular railway station, you get a free ticket? Read on.

Squats is a type of exercise that everyone can do to build muscle strength. And on Anand Vihar station in New Delhi, you can do so to get a free ticket.

All you have to do it do the exercise in front of the ticket vending machine. A special raised platform has been made in front of the machine to enable people to perform the exercise. And when you exercise in front of this machine, it gives you a free platform ticket. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal even tweeted about this quirky initiative taken up by the railways.

"Get fit and save money! To make public aware on fitness Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station has taken up a unique experiment. You can grab a free platform ticket if you exercise in front of this machine," read Goyal's tweet made in Hindi

फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी: दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिटनेस को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयोग किया गया है।



यहां लगाई गई मशीन के सामने एक्सरसाइज करने पर प्लेटफार्म टिकट निशुल्क लिया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/RL79nKEJBp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020

Goyal's tweet had garnered more than 26 thousand likes and 6600 retweets at the time of publishing this story. People have welcomed the initiative

Wonderful initiative. Till we saw such experimental machines only in western countries but now india also has joined them for this good work which will create awareness for fitness. 🙏

Thank-you sir. 😀 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) February 21, 2020

Very good effort... Please install such machine all over the country..... — pankaj srivastava (@pank_srivas) February 21, 2020

