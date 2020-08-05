52,509 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 19.08 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 19.08 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 19,08,255 including 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured/discharged/migrated and 39,795 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 52,509 new positive cases and 857 deaths. Wednesday marked the seventh consecutive day that Covid-19 cases increased by more than 50,000 in the country. Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are the key states to watch.
Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases rose to 18,466,594 Wednesday, with as many as 699,134 fatalities. At least 11,058,317 people have recovered from the disease so far, data by John Hopkins showed.
Brazil has marked another grim milestone of the Covid-19 pandemic, registering more than 95,000 deaths from the disease after 1,154 patients died 24 hours ago. The total death toll on Tuesday reached 95,819, while the number of people infected rose to 2,801,921 after tests detected 51,603 new infections in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported. The country's Ministry of Health said that 1,970,767 people have recovered.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|639
|82
|277
|14
|12
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|79104
|2727
|95625
|6953
|1604
|67
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|682
|10
|1105
|42
|3
|4
|Assam
|13625
|1887
|34421
|993
|115
|6
|5
|Bihar
|21093
|323
|40348
|2120
|347
|17
|6
|Chandigarh
|471
|37
|715
|9
|20
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2520
|58
|7613
|357
|69
|8
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|404
|8
|919
|59
|2
|9
|Delhi
|9897
|310
|125226
|972
|4033
|12
|10
|Goa
|1901
|17
|5114
|238
|60
|4
|11
|Gujarat
|14690
|91
|48376
|898
|2533
|25
|12
|Haryana
|6122
|141
|31226
|756
|448
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1155
|9
|1710
|52
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7123
|444
|14856
|824
|417
|10
|15
|Jharkhand
|8648
|87
|5164
|372
|128
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|73854
|623
|69272
|6772
|2704
|110
|17
|Kerala
|11570
|59
|16299
|1021
|87
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|400
|31
|1127
|18
|7
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8756
|530
|25414
|1315
|912
|12
|20
|Maharashtra
|142458
|4866
|299356
|12326
|16142
|300
|21
|Manipur
|1197
|50
|1814
|48
|7
|22
|Meghalaya
|582
|51
|330
|66
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|222
|13
|282
|16
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1741
|274
|659
|2
|5
|25
|Odisha
|12982
|34
|24483
|1409
|216
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|1552
|37
|2537
|126
|58
|2
|27
|Punjab
|6062
|141
|12491
|609
|462
|20
|28
|Rajasthan
|13115
|313
|32832
|1374
|732
|17
|29
|Sikkim
|483
|93
|299
|2
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|55152
|1546
|208784
|6501
|4349
|108
|31
|Telengana
|19568
|860
|50814
|1139
|576
|13
|32
|Tripura
|1873
|71
|3725
|50
|30
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3066
|106
|4847
|309
|95
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|41222
|1031
|57271
|1878
|1817
|39
|35
|West Bengal
|22315
|632
|56884
|2066
|1785
|54
|Total#
|586244
|-54
|1282215
|51706
|39795
|857