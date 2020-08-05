52,509 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 19.08 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
     
India coronavirus cases have crossed 19.08 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 19,08,255 including 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured/discharged/migrated and 39,795 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday.

New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2020 10:13 IST
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 4,
Image Source : PTI

A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Indias COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

India coronavirus cases have crossed 19.08 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 19,08,255 including 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured/discharged/migrated and 39,795 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 52,509 new positive cases and 857 deaths. Wednesday marked the seventh consecutive day that Covid-19 cases increased by more than 50,000 in the country. Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are the key states to watch.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases rose to 18,466,594 Wednesday, with as many as 699,134 fatalities. At least 11,058,317 people have recovered from the disease so far, data by John Hopkins showed.

Brazil has marked another grim milestone of the Covid-19 pandemic, registering more than 95,000 deaths from the disease after 1,154 patients died 24 hours ago. The total death toll on Tuesday reached 95,819, while the number of people infected rose to 2,801,921 after tests detected 51,603 new infections in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported. The country's Ministry of Health said that 1,970,767 people have recovered.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 639 82  277 14  12
2 Andhra Pradesh 79104 2727  95625 6953  1604 67 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 682 10  1105 42  3  
4 Assam 13625 1887  34421 993  115
5 Bihar 21093 323  40348 2120  347 17 
6 Chandigarh 471 37  715 20
7 Chhattisgarh 2520 58  7613 357  69
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404 919 59  2  
9 Delhi 9897 310  125226 972  4033 12 
10 Goa 1901 17  5114 238  60
11 Gujarat 14690 91  48376 898  2533 25 
12 Haryana 6122 141  31226 756  448
13 Himachal Pradesh 1155 1710 52  14  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7123 444  14856 824  417 10 
15 Jharkhand 8648 87  5164 372  128
16 Karnataka 73854 623  69272 6772  2704 110 
17 Kerala 11570 59  16299 1021  87
18 Ladakh 400 31  1127 18  7  
19 Madhya Pradesh 8756 530  25414 1315  912 12 
20 Maharashtra 142458 4866  299356 12326  16142 300 
21 Manipur 1197 50  1814 48  7  
22 Meghalaya 582 51  330 66  5  
23 Mizoram 222 13  282 16  0  
24 Nagaland 1741 274  659 5  
25 Odisha 12982 34  24483 1409  216
26 Puducherry 1552 37  2537 126  58
27 Punjab 6062 141  12491 609  462 20 
28 Rajasthan 13115 313  32832 1374  732 17 
29 Sikkim 483 93  299 1  
30 Tamil Nadu 55152 1546  208784 6501  4349 108 
31 Telengana 19568 860  50814 1139  576 13 
32 Tripura 1873 71  3725 50  30
33 Uttarakhand 3066 106  4847 309  95
34 Uttar Pradesh 41222 1031  57271 1878  1817 39 
35 West Bengal 22315 632  56884 2066  1785 54 
Total# 586244 -54  1282215 51706  39795 857 

