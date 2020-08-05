52,509 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 19.08 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Indias COVID-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 with 52,050 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

India coronavirus cases have crossed 19.08 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 19,08,255 including 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured/discharged/migrated and 39,795 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 52,509 new positive cases and 857 deaths. Wednesday marked the seventh consecutive day that Covid-19 cases increased by more than 50,000 in the country. Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are the key states to watch.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases rose to 18,466,594 Wednesday, with as many as 699,134 fatalities. At least 11,058,317 people have recovered from the disease so far, data by John Hopkins showed.

Brazil has marked another grim milestone of the Covid-19 pandemic, registering more than 95,000 deaths from the disease after 1,154 patients died 24 hours ago. The total death toll on Tuesday reached 95,819, while the number of people infected rose to 2,801,921 after tests detected 51,603 new infections in the past 24 hours, Xinhua reported. The country's Ministry of Health said that 1,970,767 people have recovered.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 639 82 277 14 12 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 79104 2727 95625 6953 1604 67 3 Arunachal Pradesh 682 10 1105 42 3 4 Assam 13625 1887 34421 993 115 6 5 Bihar 21093 323 40348 2120 347 17 6 Chandigarh 471 37 715 9 20 1 7 Chhattisgarh 2520 58 7613 357 69 8 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 404 8 919 59 2 9 Delhi 9897 310 125226 972 4033 12 10 Goa 1901 17 5114 238 60 4 11 Gujarat 14690 91 48376 898 2533 25 12 Haryana 6122 141 31226 756 448 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 1155 9 1710 52 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7123 444 14856 824 417 10 15 Jharkhand 8648 87 5164 372 128 3 16 Karnataka 73854 623 69272 6772 2704 110 17 Kerala 11570 59 16299 1021 87 3 18 Ladakh 400 31 1127 18 7 19 Madhya Pradesh 8756 530 25414 1315 912 12 20 Maharashtra 142458 4866 299356 12326 16142 300 21 Manipur 1197 50 1814 48 7 22 Meghalaya 582 51 330 66 5 23 Mizoram 222 13 282 16 0 24 Nagaland 1741 274 659 2 5 25 Odisha 12982 34 24483 1409 216 9 26 Puducherry 1552 37 2537 126 58 2 27 Punjab 6062 141 12491 609 462 20 28 Rajasthan 13115 313 32832 1374 732 17 29 Sikkim 483 93 299 2 1 30 Tamil Nadu 55152 1546 208784 6501 4349 108 31 Telengana 19568 860 50814 1139 576 13 32 Tripura 1873 71 3725 50 30 2 33 Uttarakhand 3066 106 4847 309 95 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 41222 1031 57271 1878 1817 39 35 West Bengal 22315 632 56884 2066 1785 54 Total# 586244 -54 1282215 51706 39795 857

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage