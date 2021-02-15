Monday, February 15, 2021
     
Gujarat: Night curfew in 4 metro cities extended till Feb 28

Ahmedabad Published on: February 15, 2021 19:46 IST
In order to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Gujarat government on Monday announced that the night curfew imposed in four major cities of the state – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot – will be extended till end of this month (February 28).

The duration of the night curfew has been further curtailed by an hour, from 11pm- 6 am to 12 am-6 am.

"Night curfew will be imposed in four metro cities of Gujarat from midnight to 6 am from 16th to 28th February," Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department said.

 

