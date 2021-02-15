Gujarat: Night curfew in 4 metro cities extended till Feb 28

In order to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Gujarat government on Monday announced that the night curfew imposed in four major cities of the state – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot – will be extended till end of this month (February 28).
The duration of the night curfew has been further curtailed by an hour, from 11pm- 6 am to 12 am-6 am.
"Night curfew will be imposed in four metro cities of Gujarat from midnight to 6 am from 16th to 28th February," Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department said.