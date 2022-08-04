Gang wars: Canada lists 11 people, 9 of them from Punjab, as 'gangsters' who pose threat to public

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The main accused in the murder of famed singer Sidhu Moose Wala also is currently in Canada, where he is handling his operations.

Gang wars: Canadian authorities on Thursday released a list of 'gangsters' that pose a threat to the public. In the list, the country's government mentioned 11 notorious people, and 9 of them are from Punjab.

The notification comes after two, gangster Meninder Dhaliwal and his friend Satinder Gill were shot dead in broad daylight in Vancouver on July 24.

The authorities, in a series of tweets from the Vancouver police handle, officials of the British Columbia and Vancouver Police, said that "If you are in the company of any of these individuals, please consider that your personal safety may be at risk."

In a press release, the authorities said that these individuals are known to police and have been connected to high levels of gang and organized crime-related violence.

"Police believe that anyone with, or in the proximity to these individuals may be putting themselves at risk," authorities said.

"Police are expecting the violence to continue in the coming weeks and months as these individuals continue to involve themselves in illicit activities dangerous to themselves and the public."

"Police are advising the public to avoid any interaction with these 11 individuals, as police believe these individuals may be targets for future violence. "

The gangsters have been identified as Shakiel Basra, Amarpreet Samra, Jagdeep Cheema, Ravnder Sarma, Barinder Dhaliwal, Andy St. Pierre, Gurpreet Dhaliwal, Richard Joseph Whitlock, Samroop Gill, Sumdish Gill and Sukhdeep Pansal. Apart from Andy and Richard, the rest are from Punjab.

India has, on several occasions earlier, warned Canada about the presence of gangsters living in the country. The main accused in the murder of famed singer Sidhu Moose Wala also is currently in Canada, where he is handling his operations.

While the Indian authorities have spoken to their Canadian counterparts, no progress has been made so far when it comes to their extradition to India.

Another Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who runs the 'Sikhs for Justice' movement, aims to spread terrorism in India. During the farmers' agitation, he released a number of videos asking people to attack government buildings, including the Red Fort.

