Wednesday, September 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in PMLA money laundering case

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in PMLA money laundering case

Gawali criminally conspired to convert a trust into a private company through Khan by "forgery and fraud" for layering of funds worth around Rs 18 crore, the ED said.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: September 29, 2021 11:53 IST
bhavana gawali summoned by ed
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

ED summons Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in PMLA money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case on October 4, official sources said on Wednesday. Gawali, 48, is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra.

She has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the ED office located in South Mumbai on October 4, they said.

The agency on Tuesday arrested her aide Saeed Khan in this criminal case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency, while taking the custody of Khan, told a special PMLA court here on Tuesday that Gawali criminally conspired to convert a trust into a private company through Khan by "forgery and fraud" for layering of funds worth around Rs 18 crore.

Also Read: Assets of Ahmed Patel's son-in-law, Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel attached under PMLA

Also Read: PMLA case: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
chunav manch uttar pradesh 2021

Top News

Latest News