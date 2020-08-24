Several earthquake tremors felt in Maharashtra's Palghar

Monday, August 24, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 24, 2020 7:52 IST
Palghar earthquake
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra: Mild tremors recorded in Palghar

Palghar district in Maharashtra on Sunday experienced four tremors, ranging from the magnitudes of 2.7 to 3.1, authorities said. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

"The first tremor of 2.8 magnitude was felt at 11:39 AM, and the second of 3.0 magnitude was experienced at 5:23 pm. Another quake with the magnitude of 3.1 was felt at 6:47 pm and the fourth one was felt at 7:29 pm, which was of 2.7 magnitude," said Palghar district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

Certain parts of Palghar district had experienced a lot of seismic activity in 2018 and 2019.

(With agency inputs)

