Light rain likely in Delhi today; air quality continues to be 'moderate'

Delhi might witness light rain on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be at 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected at 26 degrees Celsius. While the light showers are forecast for Monday, moderate rainfall may occur at some parts of the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday, IMD said.

The IMD has predicted continuous rainfall in Delhi till Friday, however, the city is unlikely to receive a heavy spell of downpour during this period.

The Met Department has forecast a cloudy sky with light rain in some parts of Delhi for the third consecutive day.

On Sunday, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad received light to moderate rainfall, a much needed respite from the warm weather and high humidity.

The maximum temperature on Sunday in Delhi was recorded at 34.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

The IMD's data shows that no rainfall was recorded between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. at any city base station, including Safdarjung and Palam.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 129 at Punjabi Bagh.

The main pollutant was PM10 due to the high concentration of dust in the air.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With inputs from IANS)

