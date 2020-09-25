Delhi-Merrut RRTS: First look of train with design speed of 180 kmph unveiled. See photo

Image Source : ANI Delhi-Merrut RRTS

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday unveiled the first look of RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) train, connecting Delhi-Meerut, via Ghaziabad. The RRTS train will cover 82 km long distance in an hour approximately. It will be first of its kind in India with a design speed of 180 kmph. However, the prototype is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2022.

The MoHUA Secretary said that trains will improve the quality of life in and around NCR as it is environment-friendly, energy-efficient. RRTS will also help in accelerating economic growth.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is executing the project under joint ownership between the Central and the State Governments.

The project will be made with a budget of $3.94 billion in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB) that has invested $1 billion in the project.

