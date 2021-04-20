Over 500 Covid patients on oxygen at GTB Hospital, supply left for 4 hrs: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Image Source : PTI A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain made a frantic appeal on Tuesday evening for oxygen supply at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. Jain tagged Union Minister Piyush Goyal in his tweet and said that the hospital has supply left for only four hours.

The minister said that over 500 Covid patients are currently admitted at the GTB Hospital.

"Acute shortage of oxygen at GTB Hospital. Oxygen may not last beyond 4 hrs. More than 500 corona patients on oxygen. Please help @PiyushGoyal

to restore oxygen supply to avert major crisis," Jain tweeted.

Hours before Jain's tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent an SOS message to the Centre to provide oxygen to city hospitals, saying some of them were left with just a few hours of supply.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," Kejriwal tweeted. "I urge central govt with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre should be "sensitive and active" in handling the situation so that there is no clamour among states over its supply.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the national capital, said he is getting SOS calls on oxygen shortage from all hospitals. He also alleged that people involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped in different states.

"Getting SOS calls on shortage of oxygen from all hospitals. People involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped at different states. To ensure that there no 'jungle raj' among states over supply of oxygen, the Central government should be very sensitive and active to handle the situation," he tweeted in Hindi.

