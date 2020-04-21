Delhi govt to provide ration to 30 lakh people who don't have ration cards

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the government will provide ration to 30 lakh people who don't have ration cards. Kejriwal, while briefing the media, said, "Nearly 1 crore people in Delhi are being given free ration."

Informing on the total coronavirus case in the national capital, The Chief Minister said Delhi recorded 2081 COVID-19 cases till yesterday night. "Of these, 431 have recovered & 47 have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 1603 active cases."

India's death toll due to the coronavirus rose to 603 today, with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare saying 1,329 new cases and 44 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has now risen to 18,985, which includes 15,122 active cases, 3,260 cured/discharged/migrated people and 603 deaths.

After several states reported issues, the government today advised them to not use rapid tests for the next two days, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) set to to send field teams to check some of these kits.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage