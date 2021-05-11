Image Source : PTI Delhi records 12,481 Covid cases in 24 hours, positivity rate drops further to 17.8%

Delhi recorded as many as 12,481 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 13.48 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 20,010. As many as 347 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 70,276 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

At 17.76 percent, the city's COVID-19 positivity rate is at its lowest since April 16, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The positivity rate in Delhi has remained above the 20 per cent mark since April 17. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

Over 1.39 lakh people vaccinated in Delhi on Monday

Over 1.39 lakh people were vaccinated in Delhi on Monday, of which nearly 46 per cent belonged to the 18-44 age group, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

"Total 1,39,261 people were vaccinated yesterday in Delhi out of which 64,151 are from 18-45 age group," Sisodia tweeted.

The case tally stands at 13,48,699 in the national capital, including 12,44,880 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 83,809, of which 51,480 are in home isolation.

