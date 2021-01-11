Image Source : PTI Delhi records 306 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,691

Delhi recorded as many as 306 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,691. Thirteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,390 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,30,506 in the national capital, including 6,16,461 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 3,354, of which 1,491 are in home isolation.

