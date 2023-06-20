Follow us on Image Source : ANI Cyclone Biparjoy: Train services disrupted in Rajasthan, several areas continue to remain waterlogged | WATCH

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy has caused a rampage in Rajasthan, disrupting several services in various parts of the state. As of now, a total of seven people died in rain-related incidents. Moreover, 265 people were rescued as extremely heavy rainfall triggered by a depression, a remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy, battered parts of the state, in the last two days. Several trains have been cancelled and the movements of the train have been affected due to the cyclone.

Many trains have been cancelled

Earlier on Monday, Railways said that in view of the security of passengers, many trains have been cancelled. Moreover, the secretary of the disaster management and relief department P C Kishan had informed that seven deaths have occurred in rain-related incidents in the last two days.

15,000 people shifted to safer places

"Four of the seven deaths occurred in Rajsamand. The deaths occurred due to drowning and other incidents caused by heavy rainfall," he added. According to the official, Jalore, Sirohi, Pali and Barmer districts are the most affected and facing flood-like situations.

"Nearly 15,000 people were shifted to safer places from low-lying areas," Kishan added.

Latest India News