India logs 39,742 new COVID cases, 535 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases now at 4,08,212

India recorded 39,742 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 535 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 39,972 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,05,43,138. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,08,212, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,20,551.
A total of 43,31,50,864 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|17
|2
|7379
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|22939
|632
|1914177
|2365
|13223
|14
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4357
|41
|40619
|517
|212
|4
|4
|Assam
|15942
|263
|534809
|1869
|5091
|15
|5
|Bihar
|582
|15
|714098
|100
|9635
|6
|Chandigarh
|33
|1
|61075
|2
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3046
|195
|984327
|312
|13508
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|41
|5
|10585
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|573
|12
|1410164
|69
|25041
|1
|10
|Goa
|1307
|69
|165839
|139
|3126
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|345
|25
|814223
|61
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|763
|2
|759325
|38
|9616
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|893
|42
|200483
|127
|3511
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1409
|104
|314620
|166
|4374
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|299
|6
|341464
|45
|5122
|16
|Karnataka
|24150
|568
|2831226
|2243
|36323
|30
|17
|Kerala
|135700
|6319
|3083962
|11067
|15871
|132
|18
|Ladakh
|67
|16
|20015
|20
|207
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|70
|3
|9991
|7
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|172
|13
|781048
|24
|10512
|21
|Maharashtra
|98120
|607
|6022485
|5979
|131205
|167
|22
|Manipur
|9939
|456
|78872
|1725
|1451
|15
|23
|Meghalaya
|4539
|126
|54356
|411
|1009
|21
|24
|Mizoram
|8107
|363
|22904
|287
|134
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|1251
|14
|25328
|77
|537
|1
|26
|Odisha
|17270
|196
|941204
|2044
|5377
|69
|27
|Puducherry
|918
|37
|117397
|132
|1786
|3
|28
|Punjab
|768
|43
|581634
|105
|16256
|6
|29
|Rajasthan
|327
|33
|944216
|66
|8952
|30
|Sikkim
|2796
|77
|21473
|179
|329
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|24816
|710
|2486192
|2516
|33862
|24
|32
|Telangana
|9729
|128
|626505
|767
|3778
|4
|33
|Tripura
|4003
|248
|71166
|543
|738
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|606
|43
|333675
|54
|7359
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|994
|34
|1684372
|86
|22748
|5
|36
|West Bengal
|12089
|116
|1491958
|942
|18056
|16
|Total#
|408977
|3464
|30503166
|35087
|420016
|546
Meanwhile, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 66 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
This is the second time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.
On July 18 too, no death was recorded, while 51 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the city.
Prior to that on March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.
The second wave had swept the city during April-May period.
On Friday, the city had registered 58 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.
The death toll in the city on Friday had stood at 25,041.