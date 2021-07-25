India logs 39,742 new COVID cases, 535 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases now at 4,08,212

Sunday, July 25, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2021 9:53 IST
Bengaluru: A health worker collects samples of passengers for Covid-19 test at city railway station during Covid-induced lockdown

India recorded 39,742 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 535 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 39,972 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,05,43,138. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,08,212, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,20,551.

A total of 43,31,50,864 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 7379 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 22939 632  1914177 2365  13223 14 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4357 41  40619 517  212
4 Assam 15942 263  534809 1869  5091 15 
5 Bihar 582 15  714098 100  9635  
6 Chandigarh 33 61075 809  
7 Chhattisgarh 3046 195  984327 312  13508
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 41 10585 4  
9 Delhi 573 12  1410164 69  25041
10 Goa 1307 69  165839 139  3126
11 Gujarat 345 25  814223 61  10076  
12 Haryana 763 759325 38  9616
13 Himachal Pradesh 893 42  200483 127  3511
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1409 104  314620 166  4374
15 Jharkhand 299 341464 45  5122  
16 Karnataka 24150 568  2831226 2243  36323 30 
17 Kerala 135700 6319  3083962 11067  15871 132 
18 Ladakh 67 16  20015 20  207
19 Lakshadweep 70 9991 49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 172 13  781048 24  10512  
21 Maharashtra 98120 607  6022485 5979  131205 167 
22 Manipur 9939 456  78872 1725  1451 15 
23 Meghalaya 4539 126  54356 411  1009 21 
24 Mizoram 8107 363  22904 287  134
25 Nagaland 1251 14  25328 77  537
26 Odisha 17270 196  941204 2044  5377 69 
27 Puducherry 918 37  117397 132  1786
28 Punjab 768 43  581634 105  16256
29 Rajasthan 327 33  944216 66  8952  
30 Sikkim 2796 77  21473 179  329
31 Tamil Nadu 24816 710  2486192 2516  33862 24 
32 Telangana 9729 128  626505 767  3778
33 Tripura 4003 248  71166 543  738
34 Uttarakhand 606 43  333675 54  7359  
35 Uttar Pradesh 994 34  1684372 86  22748
36 West Bengal 12089 116  1491958 942  18056 16 
Total# 408977 3464  30503166 35087  420016 546

Meanwhile, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 66 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the second time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18 too, no death was recorded, while 51 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the city.

Prior to that on March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave had swept the city during April-May period.

On Friday, the city had registered 58 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.

The death toll in the city on Friday had stood at 25,041.

