India logs 39,742 new COVID cases, 535 deaths in past 24 hours; active cases now at 4,08,212

Bengaluru: A health worker collects samples of passengers for Covid-19 test at city railway station during Covid-induced lockdown

India recorded 39,742 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 535 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 39,972 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,05,43,138. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,08,212, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,20,551.

A total of 43,31,50,864 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 2 7379 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 22939 632 1914177 2365 13223 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4357 41 40619 517 212 4 4 Assam 15942 263 534809 1869 5091 15 5 Bihar 582 15 714098 100 9635 6 Chandigarh 33 1 61075 2 809 7 Chhattisgarh 3046 195 984327 312 13508 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 41 5 10585 1 4 9 Delhi 573 12 1410164 69 25041 1 10 Goa 1307 69 165839 139 3126 3 11 Gujarat 345 25 814223 61 10076 12 Haryana 763 2 759325 38 9616 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 893 42 200483 127 3511 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1409 104 314620 166 4374 1 15 Jharkhand 299 6 341464 45 5122 16 Karnataka 24150 568 2831226 2243 36323 30 17 Kerala 135700 6319 3083962 11067 15871 132 18 Ladakh 67 16 20015 20 207 1 19 Lakshadweep 70 3 9991 7 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 172 13 781048 24 10512 21 Maharashtra 98120 607 6022485 5979 131205 167 22 Manipur 9939 456 78872 1725 1451 15 23 Meghalaya 4539 126 54356 411 1009 21 24 Mizoram 8107 363 22904 287 134 3 25 Nagaland 1251 14 25328 77 537 1 26 Odisha 17270 196 941204 2044 5377 69 27 Puducherry 918 37 117397 132 1786 3 28 Punjab 768 43 581634 105 16256 6 29 Rajasthan 327 33 944216 66 8952 30 Sikkim 2796 77 21473 179 329 1 31 Tamil Nadu 24816 710 2486192 2516 33862 24 32 Telangana 9729 128 626505 767 3778 4 33 Tripura 4003 248 71166 543 738 4 34 Uttarakhand 606 43 333675 54 7359 35 Uttar Pradesh 994 34 1684372 86 22748 5 36 West Bengal 12089 116 1491958 942 18056 16 Total# 408977 3464 30503166 35087 420016 546

Meanwhile, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 66 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the second time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18 too, no death was recorded, while 51 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the city.

Prior to that on March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave had swept the city during April-May period.

On Friday, the city had registered 58 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.

The death toll in the city on Friday had stood at 25,041.

