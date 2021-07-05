Follow us on Image Source : PTI e-pass must for tourists from Kerala, Karnataka to enter Nilgiris

Tourists and general public coming from Kerala and Karnataka must have e-passes to enter Nilgiris district, Collector J Innocent Divya said on Monday. Besides, the decision to open the famous tourist places in the district will be taken after the directions from the State government, the Nilgiris Collector told reporters.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the opening of a Rs 65 lakh Government Sait Memorial Maternity Hospital. The state government had on Friday removed requirement of e-pass, mandated for purposes like travel in 11 specific districts, as it announced relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions.

