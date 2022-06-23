Thursday, June 23, 2022
     
Covid-19: Health Minister to hold review meeting to discuss rising cases

India has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid cases for the past few days.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2022 7:13 IST
Image Source : PTI

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at Gateway of India, in Mumbai. 

Highlights

  • India again reported a rise on Wednesday with 12,249 fresh Covid infections
  • Active caseload of the country has risen to 81,687
  • India's daily positivity rate was reported at 3.94 per cent

Covid-19 cases in India: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting shortly to discuss the spike in the number of Covid cases in the country. The health minister is likely to review the Covid situation with the core team of experts at the meeting. India has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid cases for the past few days. After a decline on Tuesday, India again reported a rise on Wednesday with 12,249 fresh Covid infections. 

Also Read | Omicron's BA-5 sub-variant may be behind TN's rising Covid cases, says Govt

During the same period, the country also reported 13 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,903 so far. Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has risen to 81,687, accounting for 0.19 per cent of the country's total positive cases. As per the Health Ministry data released on Wednesday morning, India's daily positivity rate was reported at 3.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.90 per cent.

Also Read | Varanasi airport uses Sanskrit for COVID-19 announcement, netizens say 'great initiative'

 

