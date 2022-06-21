Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Varanasi airport uses Sanskrit for COVID-19 announcement, netizens say 'great initiative'

Varanasi airport uses Sanskrit for COVID-19 announcement, netizens say 'great initiative'

Varanasi aims to bring back Sanskrit in vogue as the city airport is using the language in COVID-19 announcements apart from English and Hindi.

Devasheesh Pandey Written by: Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2022 20:41 IST
image
Image Source : TWITTER/ AAIVNSAIRPORT

Outside view of the airport in Varanasi

Varanasi is a popular tourist destination for foreign and local travellers. Recently, the visitors landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in the city were surprised to hear COVID-19 advisory guidelines via announcement in Sanskrit. The city is where Sanskrit originated and the incorporation of the language in official announcements in the airport and other public places came as a surprise to many domestic and international visitors.

Varanasi airport uses Sanskrit for the announcement  

The official Twitter handle of Varanasi airport shared a video in which Sanskrit is being used as an announcement language apart from Hindi and English. The post is captioned, "Now at the #AAIVaranasi airport, after English and Hindi, the COVID-19 norms are also being announced in Sanskrit. At the airport to our respected passengers, as soon as they come, they will feel that they have entered the origin place of Sanskrit language- Kashi. 

Read: What! Pets will find their 'furever homes' through dating site “Tender”. Here's how it works 

 

Related Stories
Cannes Film Festival 2022: Urvashi Rautela to make her debut for 'The Legend;' spotted at airport

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Urvashi Rautela to make her debut for 'The Legend;' spotted at airport

Grammy winner Ricky Kej's video of harrowing experience at Bengaluru airport stirs controversy

Grammy winner Ricky Kej's video of harrowing experience at Bengaluru airport stirs controversy

BTS: Suga's long hair to Taehyung and Jimin's 'VMin' moment, K-pop stars ahead of White House visit

BTS: Suga's long hair to Taehyung and Jimin's 'VMin' moment, K-pop stars ahead of White House visit

Sanskrit announcements are a novelty 

The Twitter post from the official Varanasi airport further read, "Since then, the announcement of Covid Safety Protocol is being done in Sanskrit language, first Sanskrit, then Hindi, then English. Due to Kashi being the back place of Sanskrit language, this effort is being made so that the traveler knows that they have reached the land of culture and Sanskrit language (sic)." 

Read: Will Earth get hit with a major solar storm? Risk of blackout arises after eight sunspots emerge 

Fans welcome this new change

Ever since the video has surfaced on social media, internet users are praising the authorities for making this move. Sanskrit is considered the root language of many other languages and has been neglected in the land where it originated. Praising this move by the authorities, one social media user wrote, "Very good step to announce in Sanskrit (sic)." Another Twitter user commented, "Very nice effort to make Sanskrit a common language. It is such a beautiful language. Students of many states are now not able to learn Sanskrit because of regional language compulsion. But Varanasi has made such a nice attempt (sic)."

 

Top News

Latest News