Varanasi airport uses Sanskrit for COVID-19 announcement, netizens say 'great initiative'

Varanasi is a popular tourist destination for foreign and local travellers. Recently, the visitors landing at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in the city were surprised to hear COVID-19 advisory guidelines via announcement in Sanskrit. The city is where Sanskrit originated and the incorporation of the language in official announcements in the airport and other public places came as a surprise to many domestic and international visitors.

Varanasi airport uses Sanskrit for the announcement

The official Twitter handle of Varanasi airport shared a video in which Sanskrit is being used as an announcement language apart from Hindi and English. The post is captioned, "Now at the #AAIVaranasi airport, after English and Hindi, the COVID-19 norms are also being announced in Sanskrit. At the airport to our respected passengers, as soon as they come, they will feel that they have entered the origin place of Sanskrit language- Kashi.

Sanskrit announcements are a novelty

The Twitter post from the official Varanasi airport further read, "Since then, the announcement of Covid Safety Protocol is being done in Sanskrit language, first Sanskrit, then Hindi, then English. Due to Kashi being the back place of Sanskrit language, this effort is being made so that the traveler knows that they have reached the land of culture and Sanskrit language (sic)."

Fans welcome this new change

Ever since the video has surfaced on social media, internet users are praising the authorities for making this move. Sanskrit is considered the root language of many other languages and has been neglected in the land where it originated. Praising this move by the authorities, one social media user wrote, "Very good step to announce in Sanskrit (sic)." Another Twitter user commented, "Very nice effort to make Sanskrit a common language. It is such a beautiful language. Students of many states are now not able to learn Sanskrit because of regional language compulsion. But Varanasi has made such a nice attempt (sic)."