Coronavirus in Telangana: 6 new COVID-19 cases; 8 discharged. Check district-wise list

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Telangana: 6 new COVID-19 cases

After the sudden spike during the last three days, Telangana reported only 6 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, showing a downward trend. Moreover, eight coronavirus patients were also discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, after testing negative. With the new cases, the total number of cases rose to 650 while 514 are active cases, undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 118 in Telangana. While, 18 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19. However, no causality has been reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Telangana had reported 52 cases and one death and on Monday, 61 cases and one death reported. 28 new cases and two deaths were reported on Sunday.

Telangana: District-wise coronavirus cases

Telangana: District-wise coronavirus cases

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ | 170 districts identified as coronavirus 'hotspots', 207 as 'not-hotspots'

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage