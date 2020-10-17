India's recoveries move past 65 lakh; active COVID cases drop below 8L-mark for the first time in over a month

Image Source : PTI FILE

India's recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 65 lakh-mark on Saturday. Active cases also dropped below the 8 lakh-mark for the first time in 1.5 months, the Health Ministry said today. At least 62,212 new infections were detected while 837 died in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 caseload stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases. Out of the total tally, 65,24,596 have cured/discharged/migrated. About 1,12,998 people have died so far, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,32,54,017 samples have been tested up to October 16 with 9,99,090 samples being tested on Friday.

The 837 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka, 61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from Uttar Pradesh and 40 from Chhattisgarh.

INDIA'S UNPRECEDENTED PEAK: ACTIVE CASES BELOW 8 LAKH-MARK

A LOOK AT THE STATE-WISE TALLY

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 185 5 3831 14 56 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 38979 1068 730109 5010 6382 25 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3068 16 10071 182 30 4 Assam 28631 173 170265 930 853 10 5 Bihar 10884 154 190425 1239 981 9 6 Chandigarh 974 70 12352 120 206 5 7 Chhattisgarh 27693 494 126869 2926 1425 40 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 66 5 3109 10 2 9 Delhi 22814 209 295699 3197 5946 22 10 Goa 3950 134 35610 449 531 6 11 Gujarat 14683 99 139012 1279 3617 11 12 Haryana 10441 77 135858 1139 1634 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 2642 12 15618 229 262 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 8909 149 76479 838 1366 8 15 Jharkhand 6543 349 88058 818 824 4 16 Karnataka 112446 1111 628588 8580 10356 73 17 Kerala 95101 492 228998 6767 1113 24 18 Ladakh 915 103 4461 151 65 19 Madhya Pradesh 13928 229 141273 1556 2735 25 20 Maharashtra 190192 2744 1344368 13885 41502 306 21 Manipur 3361 168 11245 164 109 5 22 Meghalaya 2493 48 5735 89 75 2 23 Mizoram 112 4 2133 12 0 24 Nagaland 1471 18 6111 94 22 25 Odisha 21660 727 241385 2850 1104 15 26 Puducherry 4524 27 27671 306 571 1 27 Punjab 6592 498 116165 979 3980 26 28 Rajasthan 21381 206 146185 2201 1723 15 29 Sikkim 295 17 3177 48 59 30 Tamil Nadu 40959 913 627703 5245 10529 57 31 Telengana 22774 541 196636 1983 1265 9 32 Tripura 2966 139 26035 270 326 3 33 Uttarakhand 5692 10 50521 524 829 15 34 Uttar Pradesh 35263 1032 408083 3538 6589 46 35 West Bengal 32500 516 274757 3194 5931 61 Total# 795087 9441 6524595 70816 112998 837

