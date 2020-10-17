India's recoveries move past 65 lakh; active COVID cases drop below 8L-mark for the first time in over a month

India's recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 65 lakh-mark on Saturday. Active cases also dropped below the 8 lakh-mark for the first time in 1.5 months, the Health Ministry said today. At least 62,212 new infections were detected while 837 died in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 caseload stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases. Out of the total tally, 65,24,596 have cured/discharged/migrated. About 1,12,998 people have died so far, the ministry said.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,32,54,017 samples have been tested up to October 16 with 9,99,090 samples being tested on Friday.
The 837 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka, 61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from Uttar Pradesh and 40 from Chhattisgarh.
INDIA'S UNPRECEDENTED PEAK: ACTIVE CASES BELOW 8 LAKH-MARK
A LOOK AT THE STATE-WISE TALLY
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|185
|5
|3831
|14
|56
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|38979
|1068
|730109
|5010
|6382
|25
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3068
|16
|10071
|182
|30
|4
|Assam
|28631
|173
|170265
|930
|853
|10
|5
|Bihar
|10884
|154
|190425
|1239
|981
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|974
|70
|12352
|120
|206
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27693
|494
|126869
|2926
|1425
|40
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|66
|5
|3109
|10
|2
|9
|Delhi
|22814
|209
|295699
|3197
|5946
|22
|10
|Goa
|3950
|134
|35610
|449
|531
|6
|11
|Gujarat
|14683
|99
|139012
|1279
|3617
|11
|12
|Haryana
|10441
|77
|135858
|1139
|1634
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2642
|12
|15618
|229
|262
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8909
|149
|76479
|838
|1366
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|6543
|349
|88058
|818
|824
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|112446
|1111
|628588
|8580
|10356
|73
|17
|Kerala
|95101
|492
|228998
|6767
|1113
|24
|18
|Ladakh
|915
|103
|4461
|151
|65
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13928
|229
|141273
|1556
|2735
|25
|20
|Maharashtra
|190192
|2744
|1344368
|13885
|41502
|306
|21
|Manipur
|3361
|168
|11245
|164
|109
|5
|22
|Meghalaya
|2493
|48
|5735
|89
|75
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|112
|4
|2133
|12
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1471
|18
|6111
|94
|22
|25
|Odisha
|21660
|727
|241385
|2850
|1104
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|4524
|27
|27671
|306
|571
|1
|27
|Punjab
|6592
|498
|116165
|979
|3980
|26
|28
|Rajasthan
|21381
|206
|146185
|2201
|1723
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|295
|17
|3177
|48
|59
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|40959
|913
|627703
|5245
|10529
|57
|31
|Telengana
|22774
|541
|196636
|1983
|1265
|9
|32
|Tripura
|2966
|139
|26035
|270
|326
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5692
|10
|50521
|524
|829
|15
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|35263
|1032
|408083
|3538
|6589
|46
|35
|West Bengal
|32500
|516
|274757
|3194
|5931
|61
|Total#
|795087
|9441
|6524595
|70816
|112998
|837