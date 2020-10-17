Saturday, October 17, 2020
     
  4. India's recoveries move past 65 lakh; active COVID cases drop below 8L-mark for the first time in over a month

India's recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 65 lakh-mark on Saturday. Active cases also dropped below the 8 lakh-mark for the first time in 1.5 months, the Health Ministry said today.

New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2020 10:57 IST
Image Source : PTI

India's recoveries from the novel coronavirus moved past the 65 lakh-mark on Saturday. Active cases also dropped below the 8 lakh-mark for the first time in 1.5 months, the Health Ministry said today. At least 62,212 new infections were detected while 837 died in the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 caseload stands at 74,32,681 including 7,95,087 active cases.  Out of the total tally, 65,24,596 have cured/discharged/migrated. About 1,12,998 people have died so far, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 9,32,54,017 samples have been tested up to October 16 with 9,99,090 samples being tested on Friday.

The 837 new fatalities include 306 from Maharashtra, 73 from Karnataka, 61 from West Bengal, 57 from Tamil Nadu, 46 from Uttar Pradesh and 40 from Chhattisgarh. 

INDIA'S UNPRECEDENTED PEAK: ACTIVE CASES BELOW 8 LAKH-MARK

Image Source : HEALTH MINISTRY

A LOOK AT THE STATE-WISE TALLY

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 185 3831 14  56
2 Andhra Pradesh 38979 1068  730109 5010  6382 25 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3068 16  10071 182  30  
4 Assam 28631 173  170265 930  853 10 
5 Bihar 10884 154  190425 1239  981
6 Chandigarh 974 70  12352 120  206
7 Chhattisgarh 27693 494  126869 2926  1425 40 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 66 3109 10  2  
9 Delhi 22814 209  295699 3197  5946 22 
10 Goa 3950 134  35610 449  531
11 Gujarat 14683 99  139012 1279  3617 11 
12 Haryana 10441 77  135858 1139  1634 11 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2642 12  15618 229  262
14 Jammu and Kashmir 8909 149  76479 838  1366
15 Jharkhand 6543 349  88058 818  824
16 Karnataka 112446 1111  628588 8580  10356 73 
17 Kerala 95101 492  228998 6767  1113 24 
18 Ladakh 915 103  4461 151  65  
19 Madhya Pradesh 13928 229  141273 1556  2735 25 
20 Maharashtra 190192 2744  1344368 13885  41502 306 
21 Manipur 3361 168  11245 164  109
22 Meghalaya 2493 48  5735 89  75
23 Mizoram 112 2133 12  0  
24 Nagaland 1471 18  6111 94  22  
25 Odisha 21660 727  241385 2850  1104 15 
26 Puducherry 4524 27  27671 306  571
27 Punjab 6592 498  116165 979  3980 26 
28 Rajasthan 21381 206  146185 2201  1723 15 
29 Sikkim 295 17  3177 48  59  
30 Tamil Nadu 40959 913  627703 5245  10529 57 
31 Telengana 22774 541  196636 1983  1265
32 Tripura 2966 139  26035 270  326
33 Uttarakhand 5692 10  50521 524  829 15 
34 Uttar Pradesh 35263 1032  408083 3538  6589 46 
35 West Bengal 32500 516  274757 3194  5931 61 
Total# 795087 9441  6524595 70816  112998 837 

