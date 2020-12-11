India records 29,398 new COVID-19 cases, 414 deaths in a day; tally inches closer to 98L-mark

Image Source : PTI India records 29,398 new COVID-19 cases, 414 deaths in a day; tally inches closer to 98 lakh

India on Friday reported as many as 29,398 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally closer to the 98 lakh mark, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of cases in the country surged to 97,96,770.

The total number of active cases has reached 3,63,749. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 94.84%.

In the 24-hour period, India recorded 414 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,42,186. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.

A total of 151,632,223 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 10th December. Of these, 8,72,497 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday.

A Look At Coronavirus Statewise taly:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 78 4652 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 5237 861711 7047 3 Arunachal Pradesh 685 15739 55 4 Assam 3516 209790 999 5 Bihar 5499 233766 1307 6 Chandigarh 881 17231 298 7 Chhattisgarh 19346 230238 3054 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 20 3332 2 9 Delhi 18753 572523 9874 10 Goa 1213 47215 703 11 Gujarat 13820 206126 4135 12 Haryana 11456 235197 2676 13 Himachal Pradesh 7865 39065 773 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4848 108150 1775 15 Jharkhand 1690 108320 993 16 Karnataka 19225 866664 11912 17 Kerala 59663 591845 2533 18 Ladakh 774 8175 122 19 Madhya Pradesh 13226 203294 3373 20 Maharashtra 73001 1747199 47972 21 Manipur 2970 23397 318 22 Meghalaya 580 11883 123 23 Mizoram 202 3800 6 24 Nagaland 666 10868 68 25 Odisha 2978 317870 1794 26 Puducherry 374 36372 617 27 Punjab 7423 146126 5007 28 Rajasthan 19030 265689 2500 29 Sikkim 367 4779 118 30 Tamil Nadu 10392 772995 11853 31 Telengana 7604 267427 1485 32 Tripura 373 32250 374 33 Uttarakhand 5742 73412 1332 34 Uttar Pradesh 20801 532349 8011 35 West Bengal 23451 481385 8916 Total# 363749 9290834 142186

