India records 29,398 new COVID-19 cases, 414 deaths in a day; tally inches closer to 98L-mark

India on Friday reported as many as 29,398 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally closer to the 98 lakh mark, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of cases in the country surged to 97,96,770.
The total number of active cases has reached 3,63,749. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases stand at 92,53,306 with 37,725 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 94.84%.
In the 24-hour period, India recorded 414 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,42,186. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.
"An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday.
A Look At Coronavirus Statewise taly:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|78
|4652
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5237
|861711
|7047
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|685
|15739
|55
|4
|Assam
|3516
|209790
|999
|5
|Bihar
|5499
|233766
|1307
|6
|Chandigarh
|881
|17231
|298
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19346
|230238
|3054
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|20
|3332
|2
|9
|Delhi
|18753
|572523
|9874
|10
|Goa
|1213
|47215
|703
|11
|Gujarat
|13820
|206126
|4135
|12
|Haryana
|11456
|235197
|2676
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7865
|39065
|773
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4848
|108150
|1775
|15
|Jharkhand
|1690
|108320
|993
|16
|Karnataka
|19225
|866664
|11912
|17
|Kerala
|59663
|591845
|2533
|18
|Ladakh
|774
|8175
|122
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13226
|203294
|3373
|20
|Maharashtra
|73001
|1747199
|47972
|21
|Manipur
|2970
|23397
|318
|22
|Meghalaya
|580
|11883
|123
|23
|Mizoram
|202
|3800
|6
|24
|Nagaland
|666
|10868
|68
|25
|Odisha
|2978
|317870
|1794
|26
|Puducherry
|374
|36372
|617
|27
|Punjab
|7423
|146126
|5007
|28
|Rajasthan
|19030
|265689
|2500
|29
|Sikkim
|367
|4779
|118
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10392
|772995
|11853
|31
|Telengana
|7604
|267427
|1485
|32
|Tripura
|373
|32250
|374
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5742
|73412
|1332
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|20801
|532349
|8011
|35
|West Bengal
|23451
|481385
|8916
|Total#
|363749
|9290834
|142186