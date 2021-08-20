Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Chhattisgarh: ITBP Assistant Commandant among two personnel killed in Naxal attack

Two ITBP personnel, including one Assistant Commandant, were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday. The incident happened around 12.10 pm near the Kademeta camp of the 45th battalion of the ITBP under Chhotedongar police station limits.

As per initial information, a squad of the ITBP's 45th battalion, which was out on an area domination operation, was fired upon by a small action team of the ultras, when it was approximately 600 meters away from the camp.

"Assistant Commandant Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh, both from the ITBP's 45th battalion, were martyred in the firing," the IG said.

After the attack, the Naxals also looted and escaped with one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets, and one wireless set of the security personnel, he said.

Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the bodies of martyred personnel were being evacuated, he added.

READ MORE: Naxal husband, wife with Rs 8 lakh bounty each surrender in Chhattisgarh

RELATED VIDEO

Latest India News