Centre approves Diwali bonus for Group C, non-gazetted Group B rank officials

The central government has approved a Diwali bonus for Group C and non-gazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces, with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000.

"The undersigned is directed to convey the sanction of the President to the grant of Non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) equivalent to 30 days emoluments for the accounting year 2022-23 to the Central Government employees in Group 'C' and all non-gazetted employees in Group 'B', who are not covered by any Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme. The calculation ceiling for payment of ad-hoc Bonus under these orders shall be monthly emoluments of Rs. 7000/-. The payment of ad-hoc Bonus under these orders will also be admissible to the eligible employees of Central Para Military Forces and Armed Forces. The orders will be deemed to be extended to the employees of Union Territory Administration which follow the Central Government pattern of emoluments and are not covered by any other bonus or ex-gratia scheme," a notification by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday (October 17.

