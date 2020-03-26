Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis | Live Updates

As the country goes in 21-day coronavirus lockdown, IndiaTvNews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 26, 2020. HIGHLIGHTS:
Jammu & Kashmir: Vegetable traders at Srinagar's Iqbal Sabzi Mandi say, "All vegetables are available here, there is no shortage, and the prices remain reasonable".
Jammu & Kashmir: Vegetable traders at Srinagar's Iqbal Sabzi Mandi say, "All vegetables are available here, there is no shortage, and the prices remain reasonable".
Dept for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has set up a control room to monitor real-time status of transportation&delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities &difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period.
