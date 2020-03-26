Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis | Live Updates

Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
As the country goes in 21-day coronavirus lockdown, IndiaTvNews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 26, 2020. HIGHLIGHTS:

New Delhi Updated on: March 26, 2020 9:02 IST
Fight Against Coronavirus

  • Mar 26, 2020 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir

    Jammu & Kashmir: Vegetable traders at Srinagar's Iqbal Sabzi Mandi say, "All vegetables are available here, there is no shortage, and the prices remain reasonable".

  • Mar 26, 2020 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Dept for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has set up a control room to monitor real-time status of transportation and delivery of goods

    Dept for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has set up a control room to monitor real-time status of transportation&delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities &difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period.

     

