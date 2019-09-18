E-cigarettes banned in India, Union Cabinet decides in crucial meet

E-cigarettes banned in India, Union Cabinet takes key decision

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to ban e-cigarettes in India. The production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes hereby stands banned.

The Cabinet proposed imprisonment up to 1 year or a fine up to Rs 1 lakh, or both for the first offence and imprisonment of 3 years or a fine up to Rs. 5 lakhs or both, for subsequent offence.

Preeti Sudan, Secretary Health and Family Welfare said that e-hookahs have also been included under this ban.

Announcing the key decision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was made keeping in mind the impact it is having on the youth today.

She further said: "In the United States, there are 7 deaths that are directly linked with e-cigarettes."

Sitharaman said data in the US suggests that there is a 78 per cent increase in the use of e-cigarettes by high school students in the US. There has been a 900 per cent increase in the use of e-cigarettes in the US, and 300 million US citizens are using e-cigarettes, she added.

Earlier, the Prohibition of E-cigarettes Ordinance, 2019 was examined by a Group of Ministers (GoM) following directions from the Prime Minister's Office.

Banning alternative smoking devices like e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn smoking devices, vape and e-nicotine flavoured hookahs was among the key priorities of the first 100 days agenda of the Modi government in its second term.