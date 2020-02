Breaking: Fire breaks out at an oil warehouse in Chennai A fire broke out on Saturday at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram neighbourhood. Four fire tenders are present at the spot in a bid to douse the flames

Representative image A fire broke out on Saturday at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram neighbourhood. Four fire tenders are present at the spot in a bid to douse the flames. Details awaited... This is a breaking news story... chennai

fire