Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'If you want to be a sub-inspector, pay...', Rahul calls Karnataka BJP a 'commission' govt

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Set out on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka said at present BJP government in the state was against scheduled castes and tribes. He also alleged that the state was being run by a "40 per cent commission" government. While addressing the public, Rahul questioned the promised 2.5 lakh jobs for vacant government posts in Karnataka. "If you want to be Police Sub-Inspector, you can be one by paying Rs 80 Lakhs. If you have money, you can buy a govt job in Karnataka. If you don't have money, you can stay unemployed all your life," said the Congress MP in Ballari

The Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday joined Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the district. Rahul Gandhi also said that there has been a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against oppressed people. The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 per cent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

Kharge took part in the mega rally to celebrate the yatra reaching the 1,000-km milestone. He took part in the march for the first time today in his home state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on September 30 and will make a final exit on October 20 after covering 511 km in 21 days. The veteran Congress leader is contesting the Congress presidential election and is pitted against senior party leader Shashi Tharoor.

The 80-year-old leader had been in electoral politics since 1972. Earned the reputation of ‘‘Solillada Sardara’ (invincible leader), Kharge was an MLA from 1972 to 2008 winning the assembly elections for a record 10 times before becoming Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)

