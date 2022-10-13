Rahul Gandhi climbs water tank, waves national flag in Karnataka's Chitradurga during Bharat Joda Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi climbs a water tank and waves the tricolour during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Karnataka: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra waved the tricolour by climbing a water tank in Chitradurga district.

Rahul Gandhi along with state party president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramiah climbed a water tank to wave the national flag, in Chitradurga district during Bharat Joda Yatra. Take a look:

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said he doesn't agree with rampant privatisation of government assets and that the party would not allow the privatisation of public sector units (PSUs) if and when voted to power.

The former AICC president, interacting with around 1,800 youth from all over Karnataka on unemployment as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him, said his party upon coming to power would put in a strategy both at the national and State-levels to ensure jobs for youngsters.

He later tweeted attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment stating: "PM's priorities are clear: It's not 2 crore jobs per year but ‘PM ka PR & PM ke 2 Yaar’."

"I don't agree with the rampant privatisation of government assets and if we are in power we will not allow the rampant privatisation of public sector units," Rahul Gandhi said during the interaction. He said public sector units give the weaker sections jobs.

"Public sector units that are given the right space and right environment to operate in, that are given the freedom to operate properly, do perfectly well," he added.

AICC general secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, State Congress president D K Shivakumar among others were present at the interaction.

Stating that there has to be a strategy for job creation, Rahul Gandhi said, "Jobs don't just get created like that, we will put in a strategy both at the national- and State-levels which will ensure that millions of youngsters get jobs."

At the first place, jobs can come in by filling vacancies in the government sector, and that is something his party is absolutely committed to, he said, "so the first place from where the large number of jobs can come from is healthcare and the education sector. The Congress government is going to spend much more money on public health and public education and these will be government jobs."

Further noting that the largest number of private sector jobs in the country come from small and medium businesses, and small traders, the Member of Parliament said his party when in power would have a much more balanced policy and support small and medium businesses, and give them access to finance from the banks.

ALSO READ | BJP has conceded defeat even before announcement of MCD polls: Kejriwal

ALSO READ | Punjab RPG attack: Main accused and key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh nabbed from Mumbai

Latest India News