Bharat Bandh traffic update: Haryana, Delhi issue advisory; List of roads to avoid amid 'chakka jam'

In view of the call for 'Bharat Bandh' today given by various farmers' organizations protesting the Central agricultural laws, Haryana Police and Delhi Police have issued separate travel advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state. Today is the 13th day of the farmers stir, The farmers are demanding from the government to repeal the three laws which they believe are against the interest of the community.

The farmers have called nationwide shutdown from 11 am to 3 pm today and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Bharat Bandh: Delhi police traffic advisory

Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers.

Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic

Available open Borders to Haryana are--Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders

Bharat Bandh: Haryana police traffic advisory

Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said, "There maybe some disruption on the various toll plaza in the state. The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time."

Almost all the districts in the state except Nuh and Narnaul are likely to be impacted by big or small road jams. In addition, there may also be disruptions on various toll plazas in the state.

