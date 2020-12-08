Bharat Bandh LIVE: Rail services hit in Bhubaneswar, farmers say emergency services allowed

Image Source : PTI Bharat Bandh today to protest against three farm laws

Farmers have called for a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) on Tuesday to protest against the three farm laws. Today is the 13th day of the farmers stir who are demanding from the government repeal the three laws which they believe are against the interest of the community. The bandh is being called by the farmers a day before the sixth round of talks between the farmers and the government. The two sides are holding talks to break the logjam, but the dialogues have yielded no positive result so far. Farmers have said that they will disrupt the supply of vegetables, foods and fruits on Tuesday. They have threatened to block key roads during their chakka jam protest from 11 am to 3 pm as part of their agitation. As many as 18 political parties including the Congress have announced support to the Bharat Bandh call.

In Delhi, transport services and supplies of essentials like vegetables and fruits are likely to be affected during the Bharat Bandh even as Delhi Police warned of strict action against those trying to disrupt movement of people or "forcefully" shut shops in the city.

Bharat Bandh LIVE UPDATES

Bar Association Mathura to support ‘Bharat Bandh'

The Bar Association Mathura on Monday announced its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the farmers protesting against the three Central laws enacted recently. As officer-bearer of the body said the association has decided to go on strike on Tuesday in support of the nationwide shutdown on the day. The farmers have been demanding the three legislations be scrapped.

Bharat Bandh Live: Navi Mumbai's APMC market shut

Navi Mumbai's APMC is shut for operations as a part of the ongoing farmers protest against the new laws. This will affect the supply of fruits, vegetables in the nearby areas. Farmers sell their vegetables, fruits and cereals here. This is Mumbai's largest wholesale market for agricultural goods.

8:30 AM: Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday on December 9, in view of the ongoing farmer's agitation against agriculture bills and Covid situation across the country, news agency ANI reported.

BHARAT BANDH LIVE: Naveen Patnaik's BJD maintains silence on Bharat Bandh

Odisha's ruling BJD has maintained silence on the Bharat Bandh on new farm laws and preferred to resolve the farmers' issues through dialogue. Though the BJD did not make any categorical statement on the bandh, the state government has announced that the offices will be closed on Tuesday in view of the nationwide shutdown.

8:20 AM: Adityanath asks officials to ensure people don't face problem due to Bharat Bandh

BHARAT BANDH LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to take all necessary steps for ensuring that people do not face any problem because of the Bharat Bandh. The chief minister, who addressed all administrative and police officials in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' call through video conferencing, asked them not to compromise with peace and order at any cost, an official release issued here said.

8:15 AM: BHARAT BANDH LIVE: Trains stopped in Maharashtra's Malkapur

Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train today in Malkapur of Buldhana district in Maharashtra. They were later removed from the tracks by police and detained.

Maharashtra: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and briefly stopped a train today in Malkapur of Buldhana dist. They were later removed from the tracks by Police & detained.



Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/syREnd7Iez — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

BHARAT BANDH LIVE: Left parties, trade unions stop trains at Bhubaneswar station

Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions stop trains at Bhubaneswar Railway Station. Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's farm laws.

Odisha: Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions stop trains at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.



Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over Centre's #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/C63X69FSlE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

8:10 AM: Left political parties stage a protest in Vijayawada, in support of today's Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions

Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties stage a protest in Vijayawada, in support of today's #BharatBandh called by farmer unions, against Central Government's #FarmLaws.

Farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demand. Talks between the government and protesting farmer unions so far have been futile and the sixth round of discussions is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

