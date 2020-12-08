Congress' hypocrisy on farm laws exposed: Prakash Javadekar

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Prakash Javadekar says Congress' hypocrisy on farm laws exposed.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that the opposition parties, especially the Congress and the NCP, are doing politics over the farm laws. Speaking to India TV, Javadekar exuded confidence that the government will persuade the agitating farmers as he reiterated that the new laws in their interest.

"The three farm laws will benefit the farmers. The opposition is spreading misinformation but I am confident that the government will dispel the myths," he said,

Accusing the Congress of having double standards, Javadekar said that the grand old party in its 2019 general elections manifesto had promised similar reforms.

"The Congress' hypocrisy on the farm laws is exposed," he said.

The government, he said, has no objection to the concerns of farmers', but the contract farming law was brought by the Congress when the party was in power in Haryana (2007), Himachal, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh (2003), Maharashtra (2006). On Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's opposition, Javadekar said that the Congress leader in the 1980s espoused for Pepsi.

"The opposition is losing successive elections and it sees this as an opportunity to gain political mileage," said the BJP leader.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has assured that the MSP will stay, he said, adding that "the Modi government is giving more MSP today".

"Congress could not implement the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations on agriculture. When the Modi government took charge, it implemented the recommendations," he said.

"The Congress is spreading misinformation among the farmers of Punjab," the Union minister said.

