Assam CM Himanta Sarma urged Aamir Khan to postpone his visit because...

Assam CM Sarma said that he is regularly in touch with the bollywood superstar over the phone and the actor will visit the state “whenever I (Sarma) ask him”.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2022 17:06 IST
The actor had donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s
Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI The actor had donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in June this year when the state was reeling under devastating floods.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has postponed his proposed visit to Assam till after Independence Day celebrations at his request.

Sarma asked the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ star to push back his visit so that the “focus” does not get diverted from Independence Day gala.

“Aamir Khan wanted to come here and had spoken to me about it. But to ensure that the focus of Independence Day doesn’t get diverted, I urged him to come after August 15,” Sarma told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme.

“We don’t want the focus to shift from the Tiranga on Independence Day,” he added.

Sarma said that he is regularly is touch with Khan over phone and the actor will visit the state “whenever I (Sarma) ask him”.

“We will fix the date later,” the chief minister added.

The actor had donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in June this year when the state was reeling under devastating floods.

Often called Bollywood’s ‘Mr Perfectionist’, Khan had last visited the state nearly 10 years ago and had stayed in Tezpur in the northern part.

His latest movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, released on August 11.

