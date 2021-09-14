Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Raipur following bird hit

An Air India flight from Chhattisgarh's Raipur returned safely to the airport after it suffered a bird hit. The incident was reported on Tuesday when the flight took off for Delhi. There were no reports of any commotion.

Commenting on the incident, Raipur Airport Director said all the passengers onboard the flight were deplaned after landing.

On Monday, an Air India Express flight that took off from Thiruvananthapuram for Sharjah, in the UAE, was forced to turn back shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch. There were 170 passengers onboard the flight.

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson said.

The AIE spokesperson said the pilots noticed the technical glitch around half an hour after take-off and immediately decided to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram.

