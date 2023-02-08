'Real Gandhi or his ghost spoke': Day after slamming Rahul, Nishikant Dubey seeks action against Congress MP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP Vs Congress over Adani row

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday gave privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for using "certain unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements" against PM Modi in Lok Sabha. In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, he alleged that Gandhi violated the rules of the House.

"These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Hon'ble Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha," the letter read.

"Sri Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statement," it added.

Dubey requested Lok Sabha Speaker to take immediate action against Gandhi for breaking the privilege and contempt of the House.

If the real Gandhi or his ghost spoke in the Lok Sabha: Dubey

Taking a dig at Gandhi's statement made during Bharat Jodo Yatra that 'Rahul Gandhi is just in your minds, I have killed him...he is long gone', Dubey wondered if the real Gandhi or his ghost spoke in the Lok Sabha.

Congress had favored Tata, Birla, Ambani: Dubey

Earlier, Dubey on Tuesday countered the allegations leveled by Gandhi in Lok Sabha against the Narendra Modi government, saying the Congress itself had favored several industrial houses like the Tata, Birla and Ambani.

Rahul slams government

While participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of helping and according favour to 'industrialist friend' Gautam Adani.

Recalling reports, Dubey said, “The Congress party had helped the Tata, Birla and Ambani.” Even some industrialists, who owned large newspapers, were members of the Congress party, he said.

Adani got mines in Australia in 2010 when the Congress was in power at the Centre, he said, adding that the businessman also has good relations with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP leader also wanted to know if the Congress-led UPA government had changed concessionaire agreements to help GMR group and GVK group to complete development of airports in New Delhi and Mumbai.

Amid objections raised by the Congress member to his speech, Dubey said he was ready to authenticate all documents and resign in case they were found incorrect.

On the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the BJP member said it was the Congress that permitted Warren Anderson, the then head of Union Carbide, to flee the country.

He further said that the relation of Ottavio Quattrocchi, an accused in the Bofors scam, with the Gandhi family is well known.

Participating in the debate, NCP member Amol Ramsing Kolhe accused the Modi government of vitiating the social atmosphere by driving a wedge between Hindus and Muslims.

The country, he added, belongs to everyone whether they have voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or not.

Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party said it was the duty of the government to respond to the issues raised by Hindenburg Research in its report on the Adani Group.

Rising food and fuel prices were hurting common people, she said, adding that poverty cannot be removed unless people were provided jobs.

