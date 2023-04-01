Aap Ki Adalat: Why Nitin Gadkari advised Rahul to follow footsteps of his grandmother Indira Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nitin Gadkari in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to follow the footsteps of his grandmother Indira Gandhi, who avoided criticising her domestic rivals in foreign land. His comments amid the attacks on Rahul Gandhi who was criticised for his remarks in London.

In conversation with Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat', Gadkari said, "After Emergency, when Indira ji went to London during Janata Party rule, she was facing charges before the Shah Commission. When reporters asked her about the problems she was facing in India, Indira ji replied she would not discuss outside India, whatever is happening with her inside the country. I think, Rahul ji should learn this from Indira ji. Whatever differences he has with the government, whatever anger he has, he has the fundamental right of freedom of speech. He must speak inside India. He should not denigrate or insult our country outside. "

On Rahul's disqualification from Parliament, Gadkari said:" BJP or Modi ji didn't end his membership. It was done by the court. It will not be proper to blame us. Rest is politics. When I was the party president, we were in opposition, we did not allow the House to run for two-three months. Members used to behave just like they are behaving right now. It was Atal ji (Vajpayee) who said, parties will come and go, leaders will come and go, prime ministers will change, the people of this country is sovereign, democracy is supreme, the nation must move forward."



Gadkari reminded Congress that during Dr Manmohan Singh's rule, Amit Shah was pressurized by investigators to implicate Narendra Modi. " I want to ask them, what did they do during UPA rule with Amit Shah? Why was he told to become prosecution witness and implicate Modi? We will let you go scot-free. What type of politics is this? let us all sit together and work on ideology-based politics. Let us all make qualitative change in our politics and democracy. Parties and leaders may differ, but nation's development, upliftment of poor and parliamentary democracy must be our objectives. Parliament is the temple of democracy for us. We should preserve its dignity."

