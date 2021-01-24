2 Ugandan nationals held smuggling heroin worth Rs 68 crore at Delhi airport

Image Source : SCREENGRAB 2 Ugandan nationals intercepted smuggling heroin worth Rs 68 crore at Delhi airport: Customs

Two Ugandan nationals have been arrested by customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for smuggling heroin valued at Rs 68 crore. On suspicion, they were intercepted by the officials after their arrival from Entebebe via Doha at the IGI airport on Sunday.

"When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, prima facie it appears to contain commercial quantity of heroin, valued at Rs 68 crore," it added.

While searching the checked-in bags of the two passengers, the officials recovered 51 pouches containing 9.8 kgs (approx) of white powdery substance, suspected to be narcotics was recovered, the statement said.

The customs said that the passengers have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is underway.

