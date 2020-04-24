162 journalists in Delhi test negative for COVID-19

Image Source : AP File Image

At least 162 journalists in Delhi, who underwent COVID-19 tests, have been detected negative for the virus. Reporters, camerapersons and field staff from various Television channels and media organizations were tested for the virus amid concerns of outside exposure.

On April 21, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said his government had set up a center where free COVID-19 tests will be conducted on media persons. "Journalists are also at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

The authorities stepped up their efforts after a few journalists were tested positive in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday had urged media persons to take necessary precautions while covering COVID-19 related incidents and also urged the management of media houses, print and electronic, to take necessary care of their field staff as well as office staff.

