White Nissan GT-R stunts near Parliament house, owner related to BJP MP | Watch

Image Source : NISSAN White Nissan GT-R stunts near Parliament house, owner related to BJP MP

A white Nissan GT-R was seen stunting in Delhi's most secure area in the early hours of Saturday. The car was caught on a CCTV camera carrying out donuts at Vijay Chowk near the Parliament house.

The driver of the car, Sarvesh Sandhu is the nephew of BJP MP Captain Abhimanyu.

The Delhi Police will be booking the driver for rash driving, as per reports no other charge can be put on the driver from the evidence provided.

The car is registered in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area and was traced to Kapashera after the incident.

Watch: Nissan GT-R performing donuts at Vijay Chowk