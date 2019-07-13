Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. White Nissan GT-R stunts near Parliament house, owner related to BJP MP | Watch

White Nissan GT-R stunts near Parliament house, owner related to BJP MP | Watch

A white Nissan GT-R was seen stunting in Delhi's most secure area in the early hours of Saturday. The car was caught on a CCTV camera carrying out donuts at Vijay Chowk near the Parliament house. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2019 22:05 IST
White Nissan GT-R stunts near Parliament house, owner
Image Source : NISSAN

White Nissan GT-R stunts near Parliament house, owner related to BJP MP

A white Nissan GT-R was seen stunting in Delhi's most secure area in the early hours of Saturday. The car was caught on a CCTV camera carrying out donuts at Vijay Chowk near the Parliament house. 

The driver of the car, Sarvesh Sandhu is the nephew of BJP MP Captain Abhimanyu. 

The Delhi Police will be booking the driver for rash driving, as per reports no other charge can be put on the driver from the evidence provided. 

The car is registered in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area and was traced to Kapashera after the incident. 

Watch: Nissan GT-R performing donuts at Vijay Chowk 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story6 Bihar districts stare at flood as rains swell rivers, several trains cancelled