Tractor trolley hits house in south Delhi, security guard injured

A security guard of a house in south Delhi's Hauz Khas was injured after a tractor-trolley rammed into the house after hitting a road divider, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 3.30 am on Monday.

The tractor trolley, bearing Rajasthan registration number, rammed into the house after hitting a road divider, police said adding the security guard of the house sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled after the incident and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

