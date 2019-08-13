Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, asks for long-term strategy for flood-affected Wayanad

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks help for Kerala floods

Expressing concern over flood-affected people in his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, the former Congress president suggested PM Modi to install early warning systems to save the people and environment of Wayanad.

Rahul Gandhi, in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressed on the installation of specially designed landslide shelters or flood shelters.

Gandhi also requested the prime minister to develop a long-term strategy and an action plan for the protection of life and livelihood of people in Wayanad.

Wayanad has been affected by rains in Kerala this monsoon, along with other districts like Malappuram and Kozhikode. A total of 12 deaths have been reported in Wayanad and around 37,075 people have been displaced and shifted to more than 210 relief camps.

Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had paid a visit to Wayanad to take stock of the flood situation in his Parliamentary constituency. During his visit, Gandhi said he had approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has sought his help for the flood-affected state.

Meanwhile, the rains in Kerala intensified on Tuesday morning after lessening in the last couple of days, with Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) declaring 'red alerts' for three districts viz., Ernakulam, Idukki and Alappuzha, on Tuesday, in a change from earlier declared 'orange alerts'.

The death toll as of Tuesday evening was 91.

