Mumbai: Two women killed after oil tanker runs over people sleeping on footpath

Two women were killed while a child sustained grievous injuries after an oil tanker ran over them in Mumbai on Saturday. The incident was reported from Vikhroli area of the city.

According to the police, the woman and the child were sleeping on the footpath, opposite Timbuctoo hotel in the suburb when the incident took place.

At nearly 9:30 pm, the driver of the oil tanker lost control while parking and collided with another oil tanker parked on the same street, due to which the trio, sleeping on the footpath, came under the wheels, police said.

The two women died on the spot, police said, while the injured child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The tankers are in possession of the police, and investigation in the matter is underway.

